German tourist found dead on KZN golf course had a stroke: family
The family of a German man who was found dead at a golf club in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend has confirmed that he died of a stroke and not from an attack.
Gerhard Kramert was found dead on Saturday at the Margate Country Club, which described him as a "valued overseas member".
Family spokesperson Reinhold Kramert, in a letter to the country club's management and posted on the club's Facebook page, said the autopsy results showed that Gerhard died of apoplexy - or a stroke.
“It is a great relief to us. Gerhard loved this golf course, he felt very much at home," wrote Reinhold.
“We hope that your country club will not be harmed by this tragic death."
Good day All It is with great sadness that we lost one of our valued overseas members, Mr Kramert. The family have...Posted by Margate Country Club on Tuesday, 10 March 2020
KZN Saps spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the police were called out to the club at around 3pm after the tourist was found dead.
Gwala said it was unfortunate that his death was initially reported as a murder ahead of the final autopsy report.
“There were no visible injuries on the man and so an inquest docket was opened. I did indicate at the time that no foul play was suspected and this was subsequently confirmed by the pathologist, who ruled this a natural cause of death,” he said.
Ugu South Coast Tourism expressed its condolences to Kramert's family and friends. The association's CEO Phelisa Mangcu also extended gratitude to the paramedics, Saps, the club and all other concerned individuals for their swift action in attending to Kramert.