German tourist found dead on KZN golf course had a stroke: family

The family of a German man who was found dead at a golf club in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend has confirmed that he died of a stroke and not from an attack.

Gerhard Kramert was found dead on Saturday at the Margate Country Club, which described him as a "valued overseas member".

Family spokesperson Reinhold Kramert, in a letter to the country club's management and posted on the club's Facebook page, said the autopsy results showed that Gerhard died of apoplexy - or a stroke.

“It is a great relief to us. Gerhard loved this golf course, he felt very much at home," wrote Reinhold.

“We hope that your country club will not be harmed by this tragic death."