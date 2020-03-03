South Africa

Think you can organise a prayer service? Here's a tender from KZN's MUT

By Batandwa Malingo - 03 March 2020 - 10:38
Mangosuthu University of Technology student representatives are searching for a company to organise a prayer event.
The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student representative council (SRC) is searching for a company to organise its opening prayer event, scheduled for Friday.

The SRC has issued an invitation to bidders to provide a quote for the “opening prayer 2020” services.

In the tender documents posted on the university's website, the student body wants the winning bidder to provide:

  • A master of ceremonies
  • Pastor Dube or Pastor Masinga
  • Motivational speaker: Sthembiso Zondo or Lungisani Mavundla
  • Gospel artists: Dumi Mkokstad, Khaya Mthethwa (or equivalent), Abathandwa (or equivalent), Fikile Mlomo and Lungelo Hlongwane
  • Décor
  • Sound system with mics.

It is not clear how much the event will cost, but interested bidders have until midday on Tuesday to apply.

On Sunday, MUT students held a prayer session at the university's Lonsdale residence, where fellow student Zolile Khumalo was brutally murdered in 2018.

They marched to the Durban high court on Monday, where judgment proceedings in the case against the man accused of Khumalo's murder, Thabani Mzolo, began. The matter is set down until Friday.

