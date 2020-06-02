Missing KZN Grade 1 pupil found dead, woman arrested

It is understood the arrested woman was known to Alexia.

"On the evening of 31 May 2020, police at Umhlali received a report about the kidnapping of a six-year-old child. The mother of the child reported that she was travelling on Glendale Road near Shayamoya with her two children, aged six and 14, when the kidnapping occurred."

The mother said when she approached a speed hump near Shayamoya, an unknown man opened the door of her vehicle and snatched the six-year-old, who was asleep on the rear seat.

"She fled from the scene and reported the incident to the police. After an intensive investigation, a 42-year-old woman was taken in for questioning by police yesterday (Monday)."

Naicker said detectives enlisted the services of the Umhlali Search and Rescue to assist with the search for the missing child.