Two intruders kill KZN man as injured wife escapes with 20-month-old baby

Tongaat police are investigating a case of murder after a 38-year-old man was killed in an apparent robbery at his home on Wednesday.

According to police, the man and his family had been sleeping in the early hours of Wednesday when they were woken by footsteps inside their home at Watsonia Drive in Tongaat, north of Durban.

“Suddenly they saw two males inside the house. The intruders stabbed a 38-year-old man with an unknown object on the left side of the head. He was declared dead at the scene,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.