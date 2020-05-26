South Africa

Cogta MEC slams KZN town for having two mayors, orders new election

By ZIMASA MATIWANE - 26 May 2020 - 16:50
KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka has slammed the Nquthu municipality council for defying lockdown regulations to sit and elect a new mayor.
KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka has slammed the Nquthu municipality council for defying lockdown regulations to sit and elect a new mayor.
Image: Cogta

A KwaZulu-Natal town with two mayors has received a tongue lashing from co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

This follows a council sitting that took place on March 26 to elect a mayor - in violation of a national government directive, which states: "No council meetings, outside the district command centre meetings, may be undertaken during the initial 21-day lockdown period, or any other extended period that maybe declared."

The Nquthu municipality council sat and elected a mayor, the IFP's Zama Shabalala. 

In February, the IFP removed conspiracy to commit murder-accused mayor Siyabonga Mabilabila Kunene. He was replaced by deputy mayor Nothile Zungu in an acting capacity.

Tshwane out to recover R1bn lost in deals gone wrong

The City of Tshwane will be launching a legal bid to recover public funds amounting to around R1bn which were lost in deals in which wrongdoing has ...
News
8 hours ago

However, following the illegal council sitting, the ANC in council wrote to Hlomuka requesting his intervention, as there was confusion around whether the mayoral chain belonged to Shabalala or Zungu - both IFP councillors.

Hlomuka said mayors and other office bearers can be elected only at properly constituted municipal council meetings.

"It is very unfortunate that a council defied the regulations, as set out by the national minister. As a department, we will not allow a situation where the rule of law is thrown out the door by a few," he said.

Hlomuka added that the department would not hesitate to hold all councillors who participated in the illegal sitting personally responsible, should Cogta find that the municipality has accrued unnecessary expenditure as a result of the decisions that were taken at this meeting.

"We have thus directed the speaker to convene a council meeting, in line with the new directions of the minister, dated May 6, to elect the mayor without delay."

Herman Mashaba gunning for top Gauteng metros in 2021 local elections

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will officially launch his political party in August and will be gunning for the three metros in Gauteng
News
1 week ago

Jacob Zuma supporters slam 'careerist' Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina

Backers of Jacob Zuma, known as “RET champions”, have labelled Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina a political opportunist.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X