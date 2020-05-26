Cogta MEC slams KZN town for having two mayors, orders new election

A KwaZulu-Natal town with two mayors has received a tongue lashing from co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

This follows a council sitting that took place on March 26 to elect a mayor - in violation of a national government directive, which states: "No council meetings, outside the district command centre meetings, may be undertaken during the initial 21-day lockdown period, or any other extended period that maybe declared."

The Nquthu municipality council sat and elected a mayor, the IFP's Zama Shabalala.

In February, the IFP removed conspiracy to commit murder-accused mayor Siyabonga Mabilabila Kunene. He was replaced by deputy mayor Nothile Zungu in an acting capacity.