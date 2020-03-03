More than 600 arrested in one week in KZN, crackdown to continue

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested more than 600 people in a weeklong operation aimed at eradicating serious and violent crimes.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker on Tuesday said 31 of the 660 suspects were arrested for murder and attempted murder.

“Police also arrested 137 people for drug possession, while 35 were arrested for dealing in alcohol without a valid licence. During these operations, 101 were arrested for serious assaults, which sometimes lead to death.

“Police visited illegal liquor outlets, which are one of our crime generators, and a large quantity of alcohol was seized, as the establishments failed to comply with provisions of the Liquor Act. Various drugs, such as Mandrax, heroin, cocaine and dagga were also seized, as police clamped down on drug users and drug dealers,” he said.