Schools to reopen tomorrow: unions

Schools will finally reopen on Monday as the overall readiness is said to be at 94% as a result education unions and school governing body associations have called on their members to heed the call to return to school.

In the past few weeks the reopening of schools has been delayed by among other things shortage of personal protective equipment and water tanks.

On Sunday a joint statement by Professional Education Union (PEU), National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), South African Teachers Union (SAOU) , National Teachers Union (Natu), Federation of Governing Bodies South Africa (FEDSAS),National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB), Governing Body Foundation (GBF) and SANASE said they supported the call to re-open schools on Monday with the clear understanding that no school may open that is not Covid-19 compliant.

The statement comes after the education stakeholders met with minister of basic education Angie Motshekga, provincial head of departments, director general of basic education, Mweli Matanzima, education MEC’s from different provinces to receive reports from the ministry about Covid-19 compliance of schools and readiness to re-open schools. Motshekga is expected to brief the country on the re-opening of schools on Sunday afternoon.

“It should be stated that three out of nine provinces were still experiencing challenges with regard to the delivery of water tanks which will make the resumption of learning and teaching impossible unless alternative measures are taken to ensure that all learners receive education,” read the statement.