KZN man sentenced to double life term for murder and rape of 10-year-old stepdaughter

When a KwaZulu-Natal mother sent her 10-year-old daughter to a tuck shop on January 28 she did not know it would be the last time she would see the young girl alive.

On Thursday, the Pietermaritzburg high court sentenced Lindiwe Ndwandwe's stepfather, Bongani Thokozani Dlamini, to two life terms in prison for her rape and murder.

Police said that when Lindiwe was sent to the tuck shop by her mother she bumped into Dlamini, who dragged her to an abandoned house at Efefe in the Nongoma area where he raped her.

“When the victim threatened to expose the accused he got agitated and strangled the victim to death. He buried her body in an old toilet and proceeded to his place of residence.