'Police showed up like we were murderers,' says groom arrested for violating lockdown

Zondi said he and Ngcobo had been together for about 20 years and planned to have their honeymoon in Durban.

“I had planned to take my wife on a honeymoon to Durban but that is also on hold because of the lockdown. The happiness of our wedding day was short-lived, it was supposed to be a happy day since we have been together for such a long time. It's a day that we have long been planning and saving for."

He said he went to the police station and obtained an affidavit saying was getting married on April 5 and that constituted a permit.

Under the Disaster Management Act, a permit is issued for funerals and cremations.

He said they were still reeling from the shock.

“It hurt me. My wife is still not well because of what happened. We were not expecting to be arrested, we were really shocked when the police showed up like they came to arrest murderers.”

It is understood that the couple and pastor are to appear in court on June 11, facing charges of contravention the regulations of the Disaster Management Act of 2002.