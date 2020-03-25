'Only 1 person will be allowed to travel in passenger car during lockdown' - state

All South Africans will have to be in their homes between 9am and 4pm in the evening from tomorrow. Anyone who is found to be on the streets during this time will have to be declared an essential worker.

The lockdown which will be implemented at midnight on Thursday, will only see South Africans allowed to buy food between 4am and 9am and again between 4pm and 8pm.

These are the times that public transport will be permitted to operate.

Beyond the lockdown timelines, people stopped by the SA police service and SA National Defence Force - who will be conducting road blocks and searches – will have to produce evidence that they have been declared essential workers.

Commute during the lockdown will be limited to one person in a passenger car and only three people in a vehicle that can carry eight people, including buses.

All borders will be closed for human beings for 21 days from midnight tonight while all international and domestic flights are also cancelled.