South Africa

Mother of 'abducted' six-year-old KZN girl in court on murder charge

By Lwandile Bhengu - 03 June 2020 - 13:25
Fungai Nyamadzawo made a first appearance in the Umhlali magistrate's court on Wednesday after the death of Alexia Nyamadzawo who was reported missing on Sunday.
Fungai Nyamadzawo made a first appearance in the Umhlali magistrate's court on Wednesday after the death of Alexia Nyamadzawo who was reported missing on Sunday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A 42-year old Umhlali woman made a brief appearance in the Umhlali magistrate's court on Wednesday after the death of her six-year-old daughter, Alexia Nyamadzawo, whose body was discovered in a sugarcane field on Tuesday.

Fungai Nyamadzawo faces charges of kidnapping, perjury, defeating the ends of justice and murder.

The Zimbabwean national reported that her daughter had been snatched from the back seat of her car while she was driving in the area with her two children.

She was arrested on Tuesday after her daughter's body was found.

She was remanded in custody until June 10 for further investigation.

Also in court was the woman's husband, who was the child's father.

Missing KZN Grade 1 pupil found dead, woman arrested

The body of six-year-old Alexia Nyamadzawo has been found in a sugarcane field in Riet Valley, just outside Glendale.
News
22 hours ago

Search for 'kidnapped' KZN grade 1 pupil intensifies

It's been almost 48 hours since six-year-old Alexia Nyamadzawo was allegedly snatched from the back seat of her mother's vehicle near Shakaskraal, ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Lockdown level 3: All you need to know
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X