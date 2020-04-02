Two men held for rape and murder of KZN pensioner
Two men who allegedly posed as soldiers have been arrested for the brutal rape and murder of a 74-year-old Pietermaritzburg woman.
The duo, aged 24 and 27, are believed to be linked to the rape of a 20-year-old woman on the same night.
They are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court soon.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the horrific attack took place at the elderly woman's home in Sweetwaters, where her body was later discovered.
“She was allegedly raped and strangled to death,” said Mbele
“Provincial Organised Crime Unit detectives were assigned to investigate the case and bring the perpetrators to book.
“A 27-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in KwaShange in Pietermaritzburg.”
The 24-year-old was tracked to Durban's Point area.
“Intensive police investigation have linked the suspects to the rape of a 20-year-old female, who was attacked on the same night.
“The suspects will also be charged for another rape. They will also be profiled to determine if they can be linked to other pending cases in the province,” said Mbele.
KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrests and condemned the attack of an elderly woman, which he said “brought severe anguish to the family and neighbours”.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.