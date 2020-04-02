Two men held for rape and murder of KZN pensioner

Two men who allegedly posed as soldiers have been arrested for the brutal rape and murder of a 74-year-old Pietermaritzburg woman.

The duo, aged 24 and 27, are believed to be linked to the rape of a 20-year-old woman on the same night.

They are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court soon.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the horrific attack took place at the elderly woman's home in Sweetwaters, where her body was later discovered.

“She was allegedly raped and strangled to death,” said Mbele