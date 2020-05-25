Northern KZN councillor 'shot more than 20 times' in apparent hit

An ANC councillor and induna (headman) of a northern KwaZulu-Natal village was gunned down in a suspected hit on Monday morning.

Philip Mkhwanazi, the induna of Khula village in the Dukuduku reserve, 5km outside St Lucia in northern KwaZulu-Natal, died in a hail of bullets about 11am fired by two unknown men who had spoken to him moments before they opened fire.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said Mkhwanazi had been near his home, standing under a tree, while two men repaired his vehicle nearby.

“He was in his village with two people who were repairing his car. Two unknown men approached him on foot and said they wanted proof of residence, because they wanted to open an account at the bank.”