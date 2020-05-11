Six men arrested for KZN teen's brutal death claim police brutality

The six men charged with the murder and kidnapping of 16-year-old KwaZulu-Natal teen Andile Bobo Mbuthu say they were assaulted and made to sign blank pages while in police custody.

Mlungisi Thabathe, 28, Andile Nhleko, 27, Mncedisi Mzobe, 27, Siyanda Msweli, 26, Lindani Ndlovu, 22, and Malusi Mthembu 27, were charged with the murder and kidnapping of Mbuthu. The teen disappeared after he was assaulted for allegedly stealing alcohol from a tavern in Hambanathi in Tongaat, north of Durban.

The tavern was set on fire on Friday evening after human remains, believed to be those of Mbuthu were discovered in a river a few kilometres for Hambanathi.

On Tuesday, a video was widely circulated on social media showing what is believed to be Mbuthu's battered and bloodied body lying near a pool of water and blood.