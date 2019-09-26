Dad steps in after woman is set alight

The family of a 25-year-old woman is pleading for help to save her life after she was

assaulted and set alight, allegedly by her comedian boyfriend.

Tshifiwa Nedidi, from Lwamondo Mutandani village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo, was hit with a hard object covered with a plastic and set alight, allegedly by Tambudzeni Rasendedza aka Mr Bundu.

Tshifiwa's father Godfrey Nedidi, 60, said he was shocked to find his daughter struggling to walk from injuries she sustained last month.

"She was beaten and burnt on August 16, and I found out [about the assault] this month after a call from a concerned neighbour. My daughter was not even allowed to go out because people would see her injuries and inform the police.

"I found out on September 17 and went straight to Bundu's house and fetched my daughter. I took her to Vuwani police station to open a case and he was arrested the next day," he said.