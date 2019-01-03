From the gruesome murders of entire families to the tragic death of a young girl in a botched hijacking, these seven murder cases have captured South Africa's attention and are set to be heard in court this year.

1. Phoenix triple murders

Collin Pillay is accused of murdering Jane Govinsamy‚ 44‚ and her daughters Rackelle‚ 16‚ and Denisha‚ 22‚ in their flat in Phoenix‚ Durban‚ in September.

The Sunday Times reported that Pillay had a long-standing relationship with Jane‚ which her husband Sagren has strongly denied. Pillay has spent the festive season behind bars after he abandoned his bail application. The matter was adjourned to January for further investigations.