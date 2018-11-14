Mom sobs as Siam Lee's hell ride to a fiery death is revealed

Siam Lee had been held captive for more than 24 hours before she was bludgeoned to death and her body set alight in a secluded sugarcane field in New Hanover in central KwaZulu-Natal.

What investigators believe befell the 20-year-old in her final moments was laid bare in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, when the businessman accused of her kidnapping and murder was indicted.

This comes a full 11 months after the escort’s kidnapping and murder after allegedly being snatched by the man from a Durban North brothel.

The businessman stood in the dock staring blankly ahead while Lee’s mother, Carmen, sat in the gallery at his back and wept.