Six executed in vigilante attacks over rising crime

At least six people have been murdered in a Mpumalanga village in three weeks after mobs accused them of various crimes in the area.

The community of Masoyi, near Hazyview, told Sowetan they had taken the law into their own hands because police were not dealing with crime in the area.

The latest killing occurred on Tuesday following the alleged disappearance of an 18-year-old girl.

Surprise Mlimi, 43, was brutally assaulted and his house burnt after Isabella Gumbi, from Mozambique, disappeared. They alleged that the man, also from Mozambique, was the last person to be seen with her.

According to police, Mlimi told them he had been with Gumbi on May 4 but said he accompanied her to the Nelspruit taxi rank where she boarded a taxi to Johannesburg.