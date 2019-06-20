Man recalls how ex burnt his car outside police station

The owner of a car that was burnt outside a police station, allegedly by his ex-lover, has spoken out about the events that led up to the incident.

The man from Boksburg, on the East Rand, said he was devastated by the incident, saying he drove the woman with whom he had broken up a year ago to the police station with the hope that police would help him.

Sylvester Masimo, 44, said he had not seen the woman since last year after he broke up with her and took out a protection order against her for being abusive.

"She was abusive and very dramatic. She has beaten me up, hit me with bottles and threw hot water over me ... so I could no longer stand the abuse and drama."

Audrey Kagande, 47, who was arrested on Sunday, allegedly set Masimo's bakkie alight at the Boksburg North police station after he refused to take her back.