Eastern Cape health spokesperson Kupelo arrested for alleged matric certificate fraud
Image: SUPPLIED
Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo was arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday for allegedly submitting a falsely certified copy of his matric certificate to secure his appointment as deputy director of communications.
Kupelo was granted R30,000 bail and released by the Zwelitsha magistrate’s court.
He faces charges of fraud, forgery and uttering.
Magistrate Nompakamiso Mlomnyeni said that in August 2002 Kupelo had applied to a health department advertisement for a post as deputy director of communications.
The requirements for the position were a three-year bachelor’s degree or diploma in communications or an equivalent qualification plus five years of relevant experience.
Kupelo allegedly submitted a falsely certified copy of his grade 12 certificate.
Mlomnyeni granted his bail application and the case was postponed to April 30 to the regional court.
“Bail was granted on condition that he does not interfere with the four state witnesses.”
Kupelo’s lawyer, Asanda Pakade, described the charge sheet as malicious and said the case would not make it to trial.
“There is absolutely no case here ... We are confident it will collapse,” he said.
Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth’s spokesperson, Mkhululi Ndamase, said:
“The department welcomes any move that promotes good and clean governance.
“However, because this is now a criminal matter handled by the Hawks, the department cannot and will not comment further.”
Ndamase said the department would co-operate with any investigation that sought to strengthen the integrity of the services rendered to the people of the Eastern Cape.
Kupelo claims to have an honorary doctorate from Trinity International Bible University, which made headlines recently after higher education minister Blade Nzimande said its degrees were bogus.
This was after Trinity International awarded an honorary doctorate to actor Sello Maake kaNcube.
Nzimande said the institution was unregistered and had no authority to confer degrees in SA.
