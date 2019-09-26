'It's vital to know your number one' - William Okpara

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper coach William Okpara admits that the goalkeeping instabilities at the club are a cause for concern.

Pirates appear content with continuing their goalkeeper rotation policy which has been criticised in some quarters.

This season, the team has rotated between Wayne Sandilands and Joris Delle while Siyabonga Mpontshane is the third choice. Delle, who played in the last two games, conceded five goals in those games against Chippa United and Bidvest Wits.

"The bones will rise again. All I know is that things are not going well, but I know they will rise to where we want them to be," Okpara said.

"They have good goalkeepers, but they are still getting familiar with the system. For any team, it's important to know who your number one is. Maybe the technical team is still trying to find that."