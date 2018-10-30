Woman killed for greeting ex

The uncle of a 31-year-old woman who was doused with petrol and set alight allegedly by her boyfriend says they have been left devastated by her death.

Viwe Dalingozi, died on Sunday from severe burn wounds after her boyfriend allegedly burnt her in their Johannesburg flat in the early hours of Friday morning for being in contact with her ex-lover.

Her uncle Fezile Dalingozi said he was woken up by a call in the middle of the night informing him that his niece was badly burnt.

Dalingozi, who travelled from eNgcobo in the Eastern Cape to see Viwe after she was admitted to hospital, said the family was left devastated when news broke of her death.

"I had just returned from Johannesburg on Sunday night and I was briefing the elders about Viwe's condition when I received a call from the hospital informing me that Viwe had passed on."

He said he will not be able to forget the last time he spoke to her for a few seconds, moments after her neighbours put out the fire on her.

"I spoke to her and she said she was scared that she was going to die because she was badly injured. I will not be able to forget the sound of her voice during that moment," Dalingozi said.

"She sounded scared and in a lot of pain. I just hope whoever is responsible for this is arrested and brought to book."

He described the 31-year-old as a frank, warm and welcoming person who was loved by her family and friends.

Viwe moved to Johannesburg from the Eastern Cape four years ago and was an administrative clerk for a doctor's practice.