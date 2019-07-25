Woman, two children 'murdered and set alight' in their room

A neighbour was in the early hours of Thursday morning woken up by banging sounds on the wall from a room next door.

However, she went back to sleep thinking that her neighbour was perhaps moving her furniture around. But two hours later, she realised that her neighbour and two children had been murdered and set alight.

“It was around 3am when I heard the commotion but I didn’t think much of it. But then I woke up to a strong smell of smoke and jumped out of bed … only to realise that the room next door was on fire,” said the Rockville, Soweto, neighbour who didn't want to be named.