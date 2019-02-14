Woman relives how lover burned her after accusing her of cheating

A 26-year-old woman from Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, has described how her boyfriend doused her with paraffin before setting her alight during in a fit of jealous after accusing her of cheating.

Gina Xibwama broke down yesterday when she recalled the events that led to her boyfriend, Sergio Zitha, allegedly setting her alight in their Hospital Hills shack on Monday.

Xibwama suffered burn wounds on her body and face. Zitha, 29, appeared briefly in the Lenasia magistrate's court yesterday where he was charged with attempted murder.

His matter was postponed until Wednesday when he is expected to apply for bail.

Xibwama, who spoke to Sowetan from a place of refuge, said Zitha had threatened to kill her after she arrived late from a wedding in Jabulani, Soweto, on Sunday.

"When I arrived home I could tell he was upset. He tore down the curtain from our shack and poured paraffin onto it and burned it while hurling insults at me," she said.