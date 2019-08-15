Mob kills frenzied knifeman who killed girl, 10, and an elderly man

A man went on a stabbing frenzy, killing a 10-year-old pupil and an elderly man as well as seriously injuring a woman in Ngwelezane near Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the suspect, who has been described to Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE as mentally challenged, began his stabbing frenzy at about 7.30am.

"It is alleged that a 10-year-old pupil was on her way to school with other pupils when she was singled out from others and attacked by the suspect. She was stabbed several times on her body and died. Other pupils fled the scene and they were not injured."