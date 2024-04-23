The mother of comedian and DJ Peter "Mashata" Mabuse has told how her slain son always informed her about his gigs but, strangely, he did not mention the event at Epozini Lifestyle at the weekend.
'It was ominous Peter didn't tell me about his last shows'
He always called me about his gigs – Mashata's mom
Image: ANTÓNIO MUCHAVE
The mother of comedian and DJ Peter "Mashata" Mabuse has told how her slain son always informed her about his gigs but, strangely, he did not mention the event at Epozini Lifestyle at the weekend.
Mashata was gunned down minutes after he left Epozini in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, just after midnight on Sunday.
On Monday, Sowetan reported that Mashata arrived at the establishment after 11pm for an hour slot and left after midnight.
His mother, Rebecca Mabuse, 62, said it was ominous for Mashata not to inform her about the Epozini event.
"He is a busy man but he would always make sure to call and tell me where he is going. But with this one, he did not tell me. I don’t know, maybe, the devil was after it," said Mabuse.
"I am not coping. I am still asking myself a lot of questions and I still think he is alive and he will come around. He was supportive. I will always remember his smile and respect."
She said she last saw her son about two weeks ago during his surprise birthday celebration planned by his friends.
Mabuse said they had planned to see each other over the weekend during a relative's funeral.
However, when Mashata arrived at the funeral she had already left.
Mashata's childhood friend Thabo Thoka described Mashata as shy, despite the bubbly person seen on social media platforms.
"I was sleeping and got a call from our friend [who was with him when the incident happened]. He told me that Peter had been shot. I rushed to hospital.
"I am deeply hurt... I haven't slept since yesterday. Peter was a good friend."
He said their friend, who according to a police report was shot in the left shoulder, has been discharged from hospital.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the family on Monday and said there was information that the family had furnished him with, which he would escalate to the investigating team.
He said the case was being handled by senior officers and they would be provided with any resources they need to crack it.
