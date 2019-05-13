Suspected robber necklaced and burnt beyond recognition in Daveyton

.

Police spokesperson Sgt Constance Moalusi said the man was beaten up by a mob near the Metrorail train station on allegations that he was trying to rob individuals walking to the train station in the early hours of Monday morning.

Moalusi said a resident called and alerted the police. “On arrival at the scene the police were welcomed by a flame of tyres on top of the alleged robber."

Moalusi said the woman who called about the killing told police she heard a noise near her shack and when she went to check she saw a group of people who were beating up the alleged robber, then necklaced him with a tyre and set him alight.

Daveyton police station commander, Lt-Col Kasivan Chittiah, said he condemned the behaviour of the residents to continually take the law into their own hands.

The man, who was burnt beyond recognition, is yet to be identified.

Moalusi said the police are investigating a case of murder and pleaded with anyone who has information to come to the station or contact the police.