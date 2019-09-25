Family fears for woman's life after she returns to lover accused of beating and burning her

The family of a 25- year old woman who was assaulted and set alight allegedly by her comedian boyfriend wants the law to take its course urgently before she is killed.

Tshifiwa Nedidi, 25, from Lwamondo Mutandani Village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo was hit with a hard object and further covered with a plastic and set alight allegedly by Tambudzeni Rasendedza aka Mr Bundu.

Tshifiwa's father Godfrey Nedidi, 60, said he was shocked to find his daughter struggling to walk from injuries she sustained last month.

“She was beaten and burned on August 16, and I had to find out this month after a call from a concerned neighbour. She was not even allowed to go out because people will see her injuries and inform the police.

“I found out on September 17 and went to straight to Bundu's house and fetched my daughter. I took her to Vuwani police station to open a case and he was arrested the next day, “ he said.

Nedidi said the Tshivenda comedian will end up killing his daughter as she keeps going back to his arms.

“As I'm talking to you she went back to his house despite everything that had happened between them. Every time he beats her she goes back to him. I need the help I can get to rescue my daughter from that man, he is evil and will kill her,” he said.