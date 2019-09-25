Family fears for woman's life after she returns to lover accused of beating and burning her
The family of a 25- year old woman who was assaulted and set alight allegedly by her comedian boyfriend wants the law to take its course urgently before she is killed.
Tshifiwa Nedidi, 25, from Lwamondo Mutandani Village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo was hit with a hard object and further covered with a plastic and set alight allegedly by Tambudzeni Rasendedza aka Mr Bundu.
Tshifiwa's father Godfrey Nedidi, 60, said he was shocked to find his daughter struggling to walk from injuries she sustained last month.
“She was beaten and burned on August 16, and I had to find out this month after a call from a concerned neighbour. She was not even allowed to go out because people will see her injuries and inform the police.
“I found out on September 17 and went to straight to Bundu's house and fetched my daughter. I took her to Vuwani police station to open a case and he was arrested the next day, “ he said.
Nedidi said the Tshivenda comedian will end up killing his daughter as she keeps going back to his arms.
“As I'm talking to you she went back to his house despite everything that had happened between them. Every time he beats her she goes back to him. I need the help I can get to rescue my daughter from that man, he is evil and will kill her,” he said.
Mr Bundu, who does his comedy in Tshivenda, told Sowetan that he acted in self-defence when his girlfriend attempted to burn his house.
“We had an argument and she lit a plastic with the intention of burning my house and ended- up burning her. There is nothing I did to her, I can't apologise for her injuries because I'm not the one who set her alight,” he said.
The comedian said the girlfriend had apologised for what she did and had further accused her of trying to ruin his career.
“I found out that my girlfriend and some of her family members reported me to the police in order to ruin my career. Now the family including my girlfriend wants to withdraw the charges because they are wrong,” he said.
He denied that he is a serial abuser.
Nedidi said it is not true that the family wanted to withdraw the charges.
“It was my daughter who asked the police officers and we refused because we want justice to take its course. Whatever Mr Bundu is saying will tell the court,” he said.
Police spokeswoman Constable Maphure Manamela said Rasendedza has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
“He was granted R750 bail and his case has been postponed to October 25 for further police investigations,” she said.
Manamela said it is alleged that a 25 year old woman residing at Lwamondo Village departed from home to pay a visit to her boyfriend.
“On arrival at her boyfriend's home, the boyfriend allegedly assaulted her with a hard object. The victim was later taken to the hospital for medical treatment,” said Manamela.
