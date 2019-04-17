Wedding Album | Maserame wouldn't let a few mishaps ruin fairytale

Like Cinderella, Maserame Moloisi, 29, wasn't going to let shoes stop her from marrying her prince charming.

Everything that could possibly go wrong at her wedding, did, including her shoes going missing. But she says despite the lowlights, it was the best day of her life.

She met her husband Ian Moloisi, 31, at their workplace in Pretoria, back in 2012.

"I knew he was the one because I loved that [he's] solution-minded and we shared the same vision," says Maserame.

"I knew she was the one by how loving and caring she is, and the way she carries herself, we share the same goals and complete each other." Ian says.