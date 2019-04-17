Wedding Album | Maserame wouldn't let a few mishaps ruin fairytale
Like Cinderella, Maserame Moloisi, 29, wasn't going to let shoes stop her from marrying her prince charming.
Everything that could possibly go wrong at her wedding, did, including her shoes going missing. But she says despite the lowlights, it was the best day of her life.
She met her husband Ian Moloisi, 31, at their workplace in Pretoria, back in 2012.
"I knew he was the one because I loved that [he's] solution-minded and we shared the same vision," says Maserame.
"I knew she was the one by how loving and caring she is, and the way she carries herself, we share the same goals and complete each other." Ian says.
The couple had their peach- and white-themed modern white wedding on Human Rights Day (March 21) at Glenburn Lodge and Spa in Zwartkops, Muldersdrift, on the West Rand. Their traditional celebrations were held at Ga-Dikgale in Limpopo two days later. Maserame, from Randfontein, says she felt like she was on an episode of Our Perfect Wedding.
"I couldn't find my wedding shoes [so] the bridesmaids had to go shop for a new pair, the make-up lady took longer in doing all our make-up, we arrived at the venue 20 minutes late," says Maserame.
That was by no means the least of her worries.
She says the decor company forgot the candles for the couple's table, mirrors for the guest tables were nowhere in sight and the L-shaped arrangement she wished for wasn't carried through.
At the traditional wedding, which was at the groom's home, a glass table broke while guests were dancing.
"Regardless of the misfortunes that occurred at both weddings, I walked with my princess white wedding dress down the aisle a smiling woman to say my 'I do'," she says.