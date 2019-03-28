Wedding Album | High school sweethearts have big goals
Khulie Maaboyi and Eunicia Molamudi have been together for almost a lifetime.
From a young age they knew they wanted to spend a lifetime together but vowed to get an education first.
After 15 years of courtship, the two finally tied the knot in November. Both from Bushbuckridge in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga, they met as teens at high school.
"We met in 2002 at Moses Mnisi High School. She was in grade 8 and I was in grade 9. I approached her and she rejected me, but I didn't give up. In 2004, I was in grade 11 and in the same class with her best friend. I asked her to organise lunch for us," says Maaboyi.
The lunch sealed the deal.
"I knew from the beginning that she's the one for me because both of us were on the same page. She's open, respectful, caring and loving."
He says there was never a rush to tie the knot.
"We had dreams and we agreed that we have to matriculate before getting a baby and getting married. We both went to the University of Limpopo [Turfloop campus]. I completed my bachelor of development in 2010 and she completed her BA communication in 2011."
The 32-year-old Maaboyi is now successfully self-employed and his 32-year-old partner is a financial adviser at Old Mutual.
"I popped the question. But I was nervous and at the same time she was surprised and over the moon. We have a three-year-old daughter whom we named Shama Vukona Maaboyi."
They got married at Bushbuckridge in November and he says it was the best day of their lives.
"I finished paying lobola and in the afternoon we recited our wedding vows. But it was in 2013 when I had sent my uncle to my in-laws to introduce myself as their son in-law. We did all our rituals a week before our wedding day. There were no mishaps, everything went smoothly," says Maaboyi.
He says as a couple they make it a point to explore their country by choosing to tour a different destination each year.
"We chose Durban for our magical honeymoon. We have been to many other places around South Africa and we hope to travel together often."
Their goals include building a business, growing old together and showing love to each other until death separates them.