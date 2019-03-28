Wedding Album | High school sweethearts have big goals

Khulie Maaboyi and Eunicia Molamudi have been together for almost a lifetime.

From a young age they knew they wanted to spend a lifetime together but vowed to get an education first.

After 15 years of courtship, the two finally tied the knot in November. Both from Bushbuckridge in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga, they met as teens at high school.

"We met in 2002 at Moses Mnisi High School. She was in grade 8 and I was in grade 9. I approached her and she rejected me, but I didn't give up. In 2004, I was in grade 11 and in the same class with her best friend. I asked her to organise lunch for us," says Maaboyi.

The lunch sealed the deal.

"I knew from the beginning that she's the one for me because both of us were on the same page. She's open, respectful, caring and loving."

He says there was never a rush to tie the knot.

"We had dreams and we agreed that we have to matriculate before getting a baby and getting married. We both went to the University of Limpopo [Turfloop campus]. I completed my bachelor of development in 2010 and she completed her BA communication in 2011."

The 32-year-old Maaboyi is now successfully self-employed and his 32-year-old partner is a financial adviser at Old Mutual.