Wedding Album | Mxit ignited eternal love
Mzikhona and Akhona Mzila first expressed their love as Exhult and Akon on the Mxit platform in 2011.
Mxit has since closed down but love blossomed for the erstwhile lonely hearts. Mzikhona explains that he first saw Akhona at a spaza shop, and knew there and then she would be his life partner.
He asked for her number and Mxit user name.
"She played hard to get, probably because she was used to guys hitting on her at the shop. But I had different intentions."
Mzikhona grew up in Durban and was studying in Cape Town when he met the local lass Akhona.
Further recalling her reluctance in their first meeting, he said: "I thought maybe she didn't want to speak to me because I'm Zulu and she is Xhosa.
"There's always a cat-fight between the two tribes. I assumed her parents told her never to talk to a Zulu man."
But he is convinced now his Zulu accent melted her heart, making her to hand over her Mxit name, Akon.
"The mention of Mxit makes me feel like I've been with her for a long time; the app doesn't exist anymore yet we are still together," he says.
The couple, who had a child two years into their relationship, got married in December last year at Imbizo Hall in Empangeni, 160km north of Durban.
"I couldn't be any happier; she was beautiful and my in-laws and friends were there. It was the perfect day." .