Wedding Album | Mxit ignited eternal love

Mzikhona and Akhona Mzila first expressed their love as Exhult and Akon on the Mxit platform in 2011.

Mxit has since closed down but love blossomed for the erstwhile lonely hearts. Mzikhona explains that he first saw Akhona at a spaza shop, and knew there and then she would be his life partner.

He asked for her number and Mxit user name.

"She played hard to get, probably because she was used to guys hitting on her at the shop. But I had different intentions."

Mzikhona grew up in Durban and was studying in Cape Town when he met the local lass Akhona.