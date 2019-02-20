Wedding Album | Mackay the perfect match for Sarah

It's been three years since model and influencer Sarah Langa married Jehan Mackay in fairytale style-themed (wedding) ceremonies.

She maintains he is still her yin to her yang.

"Although we were already living together when we were engaged, the dynamics of marriage are different. It does come with challenges of living together. Now I've had to figure out how to sleep through his snoring. But he is still my yin to my yang. And I still find him extremely attractive.

"I have to pinch myself sometimes because I still can't believe he is all mine," she says.

On Valentine's Day she wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram paying tribute to their love: "For the first time in my whole life I found a home for my heart... Nothing else matters. My greatest teacher. My no1 supporter.

"I love you. Happy Valentine's Day."

Langa says never in a million years did she envision she would be with someone of Mackay's calibre. Mackay is CEO of one of South Africa's largest technology companies.

"I pictured him with someone like Rihanna."

There is an 11-year age difference between the couple. Langa turns 26 later this month.

But she says even though it bothered her at first, there is no better match for her.

"When I first learnt [of] his age, I thought he is quite old. I never considered dating him for a while. But as I got to know him, I saw that he is quite young at heart.

"At times I had to remind myself he is older than me, because I am an old soul and he is really energetic and full of life. We complimented each other in that regard."

But how did the two meet?

"The first thing that attracted me to Jehan was that he was an introvert. A close family friend introduced us and I was completely smitten by his good looks. I've never been into outgoing guys. I always liked my guys quiet and reserved.