Wedding Album | Motlhalefi's long walk to the aisle

Staying celibate was the most challenging thing for besotted lovebirds, Motlhalefi and Mathapelo Ntsoelengoe.

The Christian couple vowed to abstain from sex for two years - and miraculously kept their vow.

Motlhalefi, 31, of Protea Glen, says the wedding day couldn't have come fast enough as he was yearning to see his wife's full figure in all her glory.

"We made a vow that we will not be intimate before our nuptials. I respected her and that's one of the qualities I love about her. True to her name, which means 'woman of prayer', she respects the commands of the Bible," he says.

A pastor's son from Assemblies of God Ministries, he met Mathapelo at a youth gathering in 2005 where he failed to get her number.

They then coincidentally met at a funeral - but the girl of his dreams - was dating his cousin.

"We met [again] at a youth conference in 2014. I was the director of the church band and I desperately needed an alto vocalist. One of my friends said he knew someone, I should've known it was still Mathapelo!" says an excited Motlhalefi.

He says he would ask her to accompany him to his home after practice, trying to pave a way into her heart.

One night she gave in and gave him her phone number.