About time we ask questions

In philosophy, it is often said, that the question is more important than the answer. However, an inquiring mind out not to be content simply with unanswered questions. And there were many unanswered questions this week.

As our democracy matures, its institutions get tested by people and various interest groups. We too, as citizens, test each other.

At times, we seem happy with the pace at which we experience change and yet we get stuck in a rut in other areas. The important questions, whose answers must inform the mutations necessary for our growth and development, are never asked. Sometimes we wait for too long to ask.

Take a decision in the courts, an important terrain of struggle of late, that the gratuitous display of the old South African flag constitutes hate speech. While long overdue and welcome, it offers us an opportunity to ask more questions.

We must be grateful that the Nelson Mandela Foundation took up the issue on behalf of many offended former victims of apartheid. Yet, one of the questions that must open up further discussion is: did we, the victims of this most vile of systems, have to wait 25 years into democracy to ensure we are not disrespected like this?