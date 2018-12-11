Wedding Album | Tshepang and Pheko Kgengoe's wedding a hit on social media

Tshepang and Pheko Kgengoe's wedding jive had all of Mzansi green with envy as they trended on social media last week.

This couple's video, recorded on November 24, saw 13,000 views on the day it was uploaded and is still being requested daily.

They broke all traditions by dancing to DJ Maphorisa's Nayi' le Walk and doing the shaku shaku dance to the tune.

Not only did the dance catch everyone's attention but so did their green Shweshwe attire.

As a Sotho couple, they moved away from the usual blue that is often a favourite for weddings.

"We like the song and wanted it in the wedding step. It took the girls and the MC a couple of hours to learn the step but the rest of the guys took a little longer to fully grasp it, including the groom who has two left feet," says Tshepang.

She says the colour green was chosen by Pheko because he wanted something different.

"We wanted to incorporate the traditional feel and with a touch of modern. We were going for the Sotho wedding on the Saturday where they normally use blue as their colours, but we chose the green as it would make more of an impact and stand out more," says Pheko.

The designer for the bride and her party was Rich Factory while Shirley Kubayi kitted out the groom and his groomsmen.

Pheko, 33, is the CEO of 4TheLoveZA, a creative industries consultancy specialising in music PR and various record label services.