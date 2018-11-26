Black Coffee is joining Beyoncé & others at Global Citizen Festival

Black Coffee has worked with Usher on a project and is no stranger to collaborations with the world's biggest stars.

He has released tracks with Alicia Keys, David Guetta and Drake.

Bey and Jay are big fans of Black Coffee, and even included one of his songs on their wedding anniversary playlist last year.

Speaking to Metro FM late last year Black Coffee revealed that he had been approached to record a song for Jay's4:44 album but didn't feel he was ready.

"Swizz (Beatz) reached out and said Jay is looking for one song before he concludes his album. It freaked me out. I am in Milan, I couldn't sleep. He literally called me: 'I spoke to Jay. Jay wants a song.' I couldn't sleep. Then I didn't work. I couldn't. How do you produce a song for Jay -Z? He kept saying: Yo, man. I'm waiting'. I think I failed him but subconsciously I think I wanted to. I wasn't ready.

"I don't work like that. I am not one of those producers who goes to the studio every day and have a list of songs to play people. I go into studio and craft a beat with the person," he said.

Side note: Beyoncé and Black Coffee on one stage! The week has been made.