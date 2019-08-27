Itumeleng Sekhu Rising against all odds

Itumeleng Sekhu was born a healthy bouncing baby in Mathibestad, Hammanskraal - but a raging fire which resulted from a candle would change her life... forever.

She was only 11-months-old when the incident happened - but 104 reconstruction surgeries and three suicide attempts later - Sekhu lived to tell the horrific tale. Today, she is an inspiration to many.

She documents the harrowing story of the 1989 fire in her book, What Do You See?, whose first few pages are sure to melt the hardest of hearts.

As a result of the fire, Sekhu lost an ear, fingers, and her arm had to be amputated.

Her mother, who witnessed the skin peel off her face, realised that her daughter would be disabled, but begged the doctors to save her life.

The nightmare didn't end that night; she felt like an outcast most of her life, leading to three suicide attempts.

"I felt I didn't belong in this world where [other] people looked way different to me. But when I learned that my purpose was so great, it became easier to be myself and not care [much] about what other people have to say about how I look," she says.