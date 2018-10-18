Wedding Album | No fireworks, but perfect proposal

Ronice Masinga's wedding dreams were quite vivid and exotic as a little girl.

A proposal on a ship, string quartets and fireworks as the fiancé slips a ring onto her finger.

Her actual proposal lacked these glamorous intricacies - but it was "heavenly" in all other aspects.

David Nkhwazi chose a parking lot to propose as he told Masinga of his undying love for her and how he couldn't breathe without her.

"Sitting inside the car, he got out a tiny box containing the most beautiful engagement ring and asked me to marry him! There were no fireworks in the sky. There was no music. Just me, David and the few cars splattered around the dark parking lot, north of Johannesburg. But there were fireworks in my heart, my heart thumping persistently against my chest - urging me to say something - and the tears flooding my face. I was in love with this man and the answer to his lingering question was an indisputable yes!" she gasped.

The two first met in 2011.

"His sister was getting married. He was one of the groomsmen and the entire bridal party had met at his sister's place for the dance rehearsal. I had accompanied my mom as she had accepted a role as the lady- in-waiting. She was the personal bridal assistant, servicing for the bride and groom on their wedding day. Although our parents knew each other through mutual social gatherings they had attended together in the past, David and I had never met."

Ronice says she was blown away by David's good looks, fine physique and swag.

"I recall stealing secret glances at him during the entire rehearsal. Obviously, I could not have him notice that I was blown away by his handsome features and tall, lean torso.

"He didn't notice me, though. Or so I thought.."