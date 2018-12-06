Wedding Album | Love at first sight leads to marriage

It's no fairy tale that love at first sight is real. Sbongile "MaPaledi" Mpe from Lebowakgomo in Limpopo fell in love with her husband when she first saw him.

They met at a Polokwane Woolworths store back in 1995.

She says she was charmed when her now husband, Silas Mpe, 51, gave her a R20 note.

"I was going into Woolworths to buy myself a bodysuit and he was going out of the shop. I realised that he was older than me. But something about him made me decide to [stop when he asked me to do so] and listen to what he had to say.

"I did not send any signals that I was also interested but I thought the gesture of the R20 was charming. He didn't say why he was giving me the money," she says.

Sbongile, 42, says that after four months, they met in another coincidental setting.

This time she knew who the guy that stopped her was.

"I was walking from school to a bus station and a red Golf stopped before me. I realised he was the same [guy] who gave me the R20 and we had a chat."

Sbongile says she was swept off her feet by his humble nature and also impressed with how neat and clean his wheels were.

Yet, she maintained she played hard to get - although her heart was beating 1000 beats per minute during the conversation.

She politely declined the lift home that he had offered.