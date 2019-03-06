Wedding Album | Sizwe's sweet kiss sealed the deal for his bride Nomsa

Nomsa and Sizwe Mntambo literally sang their way into each others hearts.

The couple, both Umoja - The Spirit of Togetherness cast members, met on stage in 2002.

Sizwe, 39, from Durban said he first saw the love of his life as she danced on stage, but his attempt to date her failed.

Although Nomsa, 42, is three years older than him, it never deterred him from pursuing her.

Two years later, she finally gave him a chance and he says they "never looked back".

The newly wed Nomsa, says it was her friend who pushed her to give Sizwe a chance.

"At some point while we were performing at Joburg Theatre, he just came backstage while we were getting ready for the show and he kissed me.

"I fell in love that day," says Nomsa.

In 2009 they had their firstborn daughter, Mbalenhle, who Sizwe believes strengthened their relationship.

When it came to challenges, he says distances apart is what broke him as the couple are often required to travel without each other for long periods of time as they were in different groups of Umoja.

"But unlike many long-distance relationships, our love never faded."