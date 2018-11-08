Wedding Album | 'Marrying my brother's friend was not easy'

There's a bro code among boys where they shouldn't dare date each other's sisters.

But the chemistry between Lerato and Mbulelo Motsheare was so strong that they went against this rule. Her brother and now husband stopped being friends for a long while. But like all romantic stories go ... all is well again.

Lerato says Mbulelo would come into their home and send signals that he wanted to date her. But she hesitated because she was scared of her older brother. The 24-year-old from Randfontein said she had a hard time dating Mbulelo, 29, from October 2011 up until this year when they tied the knot.

"He and my brother were the best of friends. But he persisted with me and assured me from day one that he is very serious about me and told me that he wants to date me. But to my brother, dating his friend was a huge issue. He threatened to tell my mom that I'm dating an older guy, that the guy is not good and he is a player," she said.