Feeling jazzed up

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) exposed a pool of jazz talent when they announced the winner of their Overseas Scholarships Competition for Singers 2019 last week.

Finalists performed at the Linder Auditorium at Wits University in Joburg, where Keorapetse Kolwane from Harrismith and Palesa Malieloa from Kroonstad each won a scholarship worth R200,000 to further their music studies abroad. Kolwane won in the jazz category while Malieloa came out tops in the Western art music category.

Among the finalists was the 23- year-old Jodi Fredericks, bound to be a classic diva. From Belhar in Cape Town, she says that her heart and sound resonates with contemporary jazz.

She is currently a final-year jazz studies student majoring in jazz vocals at the South African College of Music at UCT and has performed at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival on three occasions.