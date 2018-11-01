Wedding Album| A match made by the ancestors

Princess Zama Zulu never dreamt of being a real princess until she met her prince charming Nhlakanipho Zulu.

Zama, 31, now a princess at Ekubhenseni royal house in the Zulu kingdom in KZN, said she would regularly see Nhlakanipho at her workplace when he visited his sister.

She claimed he always stared at her but she never bothered to know who he actually was.

"He used to come and check up on his sister but nothing happened at the time," she said.

It has since transpired that Nhlakanipho, who is Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini's cousin, was still trying to find perfect words to say to his princess apart from the occasional "hello".

Zama said they then met at Musgrave Centre in Durban in January 2012, where he asked for her number.

Three months later, he sent his family to negotiate lobola.

"It took three months for him to pay lobola and, of course, according to our culture, we must have a celebration where our families exchange gifts."

But shortly after he payed lobola, they broke up. Fortunately they reunited a few months later to "appease" their ancestors.