Unique look clinched the deal

Peter Kolokoto was approached and signed up by Sync Models for his unique look.

The 28-year-old, who says he hid his patches when they first appeared at the age of 21, was gobsmacked.

"My granny and mother have vitiligo, but when it hit me it hit me hard. I covered myself with long sleeves even in the heat. And here comes along people who actually think I can make money because of my two-toned skin. It really boosted my confidence," he says.

Born and raised in Alexandra township, Kolokoto says after his first shoot he finally understood why he developed vitiligo.

"My images were going to be used as part of an exhibition in a gallery. It gave me the vision to educate others and inspire others like me to reach for the stars. I was a confident person but became depressed after my skin started changing. Some people I know committed suicide because of it.

"Until today kids make fun of me, while some are scared of me. If it wasn't for my girlfriend, I don't know where I'd be. She encouraged me to accept myself and show off my 'flaws'. She told me she loves me regardless of how I look," says the model.

