Wedding Album | Short notice TV nuptials bliss for DJ

Shane Brian Short married Shalane Rene Pretorius six years his senior after she proposed to him on Mzansi Magic's Marry Me Now SA reality show.

Shane, 26, says he met Shalane, 32, in March 2016 and it was love at first sight for both.

Though the two were residents of Eden Park in Alberton, they didn't really knew each other until March 24 2016. But it was only the next day that they would officially meet.

"The 25th of March 2016 is the day we met. We both noticed one another prior to this day, but never actually introduced ourselves," Short said.

"Shalane's parents owned a tuckshop and mutual friends of ours who stayed next door agreed that we meet up there.

"We both recognised one another and the first words that came out from both of us were "ei, I know you" which led to us speaking the whole night, forgetting that we even met up with our friends. The rest is history."

To take his relationship to the next level, Short contacted Mzansi Magic after seeing an advert about a reality show.

But he was told only women were allowed to call in. The show's producers then contacted Pretorius.

"They discussed with her the details of the show which she could not disclose to me. The only details I knew was that the show was called Bae Goals and that we were taking part in a couples challenge competition.

"As part of our challenge, Shalane had three days to learn how to DJ, seeing that I myself am a DJ. What I didn't know was that Shalane was actually planning our surprise wedding in those three days."

Meanwhile, Short was hoping the production team would help him out with a surprise proposal.

"To my surprise, Shalane actually proposed on the day of our wedding in her wedding dress, to which I obviously said 'yes'. We were married then and there. I then learnt the show was actually called Marry Me Now SA."

The wedding day on the show was on September 1 2018. The venue was The View in Kibler Park which was suggested by the wedding planner.