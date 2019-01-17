Wedding Album | Couple defies myths to tie knot

All it took was one visit to another unit where the couple worked and, as they say, the rest is history.

It was love at first sight for Ga-Mphahlele-born, Limpopo, couple Mafori and Lillian Mphahlele when they met six years ago at their former workplace - the Gauteng Shared Service Centre in Joburg CBD.

The couple fell in love despite the myths and beliefs that are associated with people who share the same surname getting together.

Mafori, 36, and Lillian, 30, met when she visited her colleague at another unit who introduced her to Mafori, only to find out they shared the same surname and were from the same area. "I was taken by his charm. Fire ignited between us and the next thing we were so in love. We went out on dates, and before I knew it we started talking about our plans for the future," she says.