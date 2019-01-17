Wedding Album | Couple defies myths to tie knot
All it took was one visit to another unit where the couple worked and, as they say, the rest is history.
It was love at first sight for Ga-Mphahlele-born, Limpopo, couple Mafori and Lillian Mphahlele when they met six years ago at their former workplace - the Gauteng Shared Service Centre in Joburg CBD.
The couple fell in love despite the myths and beliefs that are associated with people who share the same surname getting together.
Mafori, 36, and Lillian, 30, met when she visited her colleague at another unit who introduced her to Mafori, only to find out they shared the same surname and were from the same area. "I was taken by his charm. Fire ignited between us and the next thing we were so in love. We went out on dates, and before I knew it we started talking about our plans for the future," she says.
Mafori says: "We share many common interests. We are both ambitious, share the same dreams and are eager to become successful. We also come from the same cultural background, which made it easier."
Lillian says her husband's family loved and welcomed her when she first met them, and that's when she knew she was the woman chosen for him.
The couple dated for six years and the lobola processes were completed in 2015. They got married in December last year in a two-day wedding ceremony. The white wedding ceremony took place at Meropa Casino in Polokwane and the festivities were later celebrated at the bride's house.
They couldn't make it to their destination of choice for the honeymoon but went for a short retreat in Magaliesberg, North West. They plan to go on a proper honeymoon in Zanzibar, Tanzania. "Ever since I met my husband, I really love the person I have become," Lillian says. The couple has a three-year-old daughter.