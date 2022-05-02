Majavu provides update on DC hearing against Cape Town City boss Comitis

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu has provided an update on the disciplinary committee (DC) hearing the league has brought against Cape Town City boss John Comitis.

Comitis was scheduled to appear before the PSL DC on Friday to answer charges of bringing the league into disrepute based on media comments attributed to him.

Majavu revealed Comitis did not appear before the DC on Friday as he was out of the country.

“Mr Comitis is overseas so the matter has been postponed to May 19,” Majavu said.

Comitis was charged after he made statements that City were going to boycott their rescheduled fixture against Kaizer Chiefs.