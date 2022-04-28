SuperSport know how to turn Capetonians into stars

Several players blossoming at Matsatsantsa

SuperSport United have done something many Gauteng clubs have failed dismally at, that's getting the best out of players from Cape Town.



It's well-documented that Capetonians usually struggle when they move to Gauteng to play for the province's Premiership clubs, having witnessed this with the likes of Franklin Cale, Erwin Isaacs, Carlo Scott, and Eleazar Rodgers among many other players...