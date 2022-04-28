SuperSport know how to turn Capetonians into stars
Several players blossoming at Matsatsantsa
SuperSport United have done something many Gauteng clubs have failed dismally at, that's getting the best out of players from Cape Town.
It's well-documented that Capetonians usually struggle when they move to Gauteng to play for the province's Premiership clubs, having witnessed this with the likes of Franklin Cale, Erwin Isaacs, Carlo Scott, and Eleazar Rodgers among many other players...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.