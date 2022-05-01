‘It is embarrassing,' says Zwane as he raises hand to take over reins at Chiefs

Arthur Zwane has raised his hand to take over at Kaizer Chiefs on a full-time basis as he admits the club is in an embarrassing situation and needs a complete overhaul.

Amakhosi suffered a fourth successive league defeat at the hands of Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Saturday, and are now outsiders to finish second or third that comes with continental competition next season.

Zwane, who is in a caretaker capacity with Dillon Sheppard after Stuart Baxter’s dismissal last week, said if he is asked by the powers that be at Naturena he will seize the opportunity to lead the club into the future.

“When you look at the way we have been performing, we can’t be proud of the situation that we find ourselves in,” he said after the 2-1 loss to City.

“It is embarrassing, we can’t even walk in the streets peacefully because of the situation that we find ourselves in. But we don’t have a choice, we have to soldier on because we are the chosen ones and we have to face this challenge.”

Zwane said Chiefs need to beef up the squad with quality players.