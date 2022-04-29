Chiefs coach Zwane says Khune must wait for his turn

The duo left Khune out of the two games, which were defeats to Stellenbosch and Golden Arrows, that they’ve been in charge of, with Petersen being their choice in both matches.

While Zwane has lauded Khune for his professionalism, the coach also acknowledges that the keeper is not happy with his continued absence on the field of play.

“Khune is a professional and I like him because he is focused. But like any other player, there’s no player who wouldn’t like to play every game. He really wants to play and he is pushing himself at training,” Zwane said.

“It’s just a matter of selection. Brandon has been doing well, Bruce has been doing well, Akpeyi as well.

“There’s that competition, but should the opportunity arise, surely he will get his fair share and we still believe in him because he has got that quality. He is experienced and being in the dressing room he also motivates other players.

“He is always part and parcel of the team. Whether he is playing or not playing he is a positive person and he is looking forward to his turn, should that time come. I think soon he will be ready to compete because he is a true professional. He is a 24-hour professional player,” Zwane said.